Das Instrument LNH BMG5361W1047 LANCASHIRE HLDGS DL -,50 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 03.05.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 04.05.2023 The instrument LNH BMG5361W1047 LANCASHIRE HLDGS DL -,50 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 03.05.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 04.05.2023