Lancashire Holdings Ltd - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 04.05.2023 - BMG5361W1047
02.05.23 23:57
Das Instrument LNH BMG5361W1047 LANCASHIRE HLDGS DL -,50 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 03.05.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 04.05.2023 The instrument LNH BMG5361W1047 LANCASHIRE HLDGS DL -,50 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 03.05.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 04.05.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,50 $
|7,50 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG5361W1047
|A0HM5W
|8,05 $
|4,62 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|6,95 €
|-0,71%
|02.05.23
|Stuttgart
|7,00 €
|+2,19%
|02.05.23
|Frankfurt
|6,90 €
|+1,47%
|02.05.23
|Berlin
|6,95 €
|+1,46%
|02.05.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|7,50 $
|0,00%
|02.05.23
|Düsseldorf
|6,85 €
|-0,72%
|02.05.23
= Realtime
