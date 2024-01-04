Erweiterte Funktionen

China Gas Holdings - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 04.01.2024 - BMG2109G1033




04.01.24 00:45
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument EBZ BMG2109G1033 CHINA GAS HLDGS HD-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.01.2024 The instrument EBZ BMG2109G1033 CHINA GAS HLDGS HD-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 04.01.2024

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,92 € 0,90 € 0,02 € +2,22% 03.01./22:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG2109G1033 931817 1,50 € 0,75 €
Tradegate (RT) 		0,92 € +2,22%  03.01.24
Hamburg 0,91 € +2,25%  03.01.24
München 0,885 € +1,72%  03.01.24
Berlin 0,885 € +1,14%  03.01.24
Düsseldorf 0,88 € +0,57%  03.01.24
Stuttgart 0,885 € +0,57%  03.01.24
Frankfurt 0,89 € +0,56%  03.01.24
Hannover 0,895 € +0,56%  03.01.24
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,8804 $ -0,18%  13.11.23
