China Gas Holdings - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 04.01.2024 - BMG2109G1033
04.01.24 00:45
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument EBZ BMG2109G1033 CHINA GAS HLDGS HD-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.01.2024 The instrument EBZ BMG2109G1033 CHINA GAS HLDGS HD-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 04.01.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,92 €
|0,90 €
|0,02 €
|+2,22%
|03.01./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG2109G1033
|931817
|1,50 €
|0,75 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,92 €
|+2,22%
|03.01.24
|Hamburg
|0,91 €
|+2,25%
|03.01.24
|München
|0,885 €
|+1,72%
|03.01.24
|Berlin
|0,885 €
|+1,14%
|03.01.24
|Düsseldorf
|0,88 €
|+0,57%
|03.01.24
|Stuttgart
|0,885 €
|+0,57%
|03.01.24
|Frankfurt
|0,89 €
|+0,56%
|03.01.24
|Hannover
|0,895 €
|+0,56%
|03.01.24
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,8804 $
|-0,18%
|13.11.23
