Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Bioventix":

Das Instrument 51B GB00B4QVDF07 BIOVENTIX PLC LS -,05 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.11.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 03.11.2022 The instrument 51B GB00B4QVDF07 BIOVENTIX PLC LS -,05 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 02.11.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.11.2022