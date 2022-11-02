Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Bioventix":
 Aktien    


Bioventix - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.11.2022 - GB00B4QVDF07




02.11.22 00:51
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 51B GB00B4QVDF07 BIOVENTIX PLC LS -,05 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.11.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 03.11.2022 The instrument 51B GB00B4QVDF07 BIOVENTIX PLC LS -,05 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 02.11.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.11.2022

Aktuell
Jetzt enorme Kursrallye - Fulminante Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
439% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
37,00 € 37,20 € -0,20 € -0,54% 01.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B4QVDF07 A113DD 43,60 € 33,20 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 38,40 € -0,52%  01.11.22
Stuttgart 37,00 € -0,54%  01.11.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Durchbruch für Kernenergie - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein. Diese 544% Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1 Bioventix (WKN: A113DD) BV. 02.05.19
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...