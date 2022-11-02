Erweiterte Funktionen
Bioventix - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.11.2022 - GB00B4QVDF07
02.11.22 00:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 51B GB00B4QVDF07 BIOVENTIX PLC LS -,05 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.11.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 03.11.2022 The instrument 51B GB00B4QVDF07 BIOVENTIX PLC LS -,05 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 02.11.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.11.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|37,00 €
|37,20 €
|-0,20 €
|-0,54%
|01.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B4QVDF07
|A113DD
|43,60 €
|33,20 €
= Realtime
