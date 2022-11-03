Erweiterte Funktionen

EURO.OPPOTU.TRUST - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.11.2022 - GB0000197722




03.11.22 01:28
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 4ZY GB0000197722 EURO.OPPOTU.TRUST LS-01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 03.11.2022 The instrument 4ZY GB0000197722 EURO.OPPOTU.TRUST LS-01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.11.2022

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,80 € 7,85 € -0,05 € -0,64% 02.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0000197722 592571 10,40 € 6,95 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 7,65 € +1,32%  02.11.22
Stuttgart 7,80 € -0,64%  02.11.22
