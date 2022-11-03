Erweiterte Funktionen
EURO.OPPOTU.TRUST - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.11.2022 - GB0000197722
03.11.22 01:28
Das Instrument 4ZY GB0000197722 EURO.OPPOTU.TRUST LS-01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 03.11.2022 The instrument 4ZY GB0000197722 EURO.OPPOTU.TRUST LS-01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.11.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,80 €
|7,85 €
|-0,05 €
|-0,64%
|02.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0000197722
|592571
|10,40 €
|6,95 €
