Foxtons Group - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.08.2023 - GB00BCKFY513
02.08.23 23:42
Das Instrument FXG GB00BCKFY513 FOXTONS GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 03.08.2023 The instrument FXG GB00BCKFY513 FOXTONS GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.08.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,432 €
|0,436 €
|-0,004 €
|-0,92%
|02.08./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BCKFY513
|A1W5AS
|0,51 €
|0,30 €
= Realtime
