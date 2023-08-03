Erweiterte Funktionen



02.08.23 23:42
Das Instrument 39M GB00B1ZBKY84 MONEYSUPERMARKET LS-,02 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 03.08.2023 The instrument 39M GB00B1ZBKY84 MONEYSUPERMARKET LS-,02 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.08.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,18 € 3,12 € 0,06 € +1,92% 02.08./21:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B1ZBKY84 A0MW73 3,26 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,18 € +1,92%  01.08.23
München 3,16 € 0,00%  02.08.23
Stuttgart 3,10 € 0,00%  02.08.23
Berlin 3,10 € -2,52%  02.08.23
Frankfurt 3,00 € -2,60%  02.08.23
Düsseldorf 3,08 € -3,14%  02.08.23
