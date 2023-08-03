Erweiterte Funktionen
Moneysupermarket - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.08.2023 - GB00B1ZBKY84
02.08.23 23:42
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 39M GB00B1ZBKY84 MONEYSUPERMARKET LS-,02 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 03.08.2023 The instrument 39M GB00B1ZBKY84 MONEYSUPERMARKET LS-,02 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.08.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,18 €
|3,12 €
|0,06 €
|+1,92%
|02.08./21:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B1ZBKY84
|A0MW73
|3,26 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,18 €
|+1,92%
|01.08.23
|München
|3,16 €
|0,00%
|02.08.23
|Stuttgart
|3,10 €
|0,00%
|02.08.23
|Berlin
|3,10 €
|-2,52%
|02.08.23
|Frankfurt
|3,00 €
|-2,60%
|02.08.23
|Düsseldorf
|3,08 €
|-3,14%
|02.08.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1
|Moneysupermarket, der nächste .
|25.04.21