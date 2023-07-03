Erweiterte Funktionen
ENAGAS A.A. ADR1/2/ - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.07.2023 - US29248L1044
02.07.23 21:27
Das Instrument EG40 US29248L1044 ENAGAS A.A. ADR1/2/EO1,50 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 03.07.2023 The instrument EG40 US29248L1044 ENAGAS A.A. ADR1/2/EO1,50 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.07.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,81 $
|9,66 $
|0,15 $
|+1,55%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US29248L1044
|A0YGM2
|10,39 $
|6,91 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|9,81 $
|+1,55%
|30.06.23
|Frankfurt
|8,50 €
|-0,58%
|30.06.23
|Stuttgart
|8,50 €
|-0,58%
|30.06.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
