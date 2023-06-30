Erweiterte Funktionen
Digital China Holdings - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.07.2023 - BMG2759B1072
29.06.23 23:53
Das Instrument DIN BMG2759B1072 DIGITAL CHINA HLDGS HD-10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.06.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 03.07.2023 The instrument DIN BMG2759B1072 DIGITAL CHINA HLDGS HD-10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 30.06.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.07.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,34 €
|0,336 €
|0,004 €
|+1,19%
|29.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG2759B1072
|659480
|0,48 €
|0,33 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,346 €
|-1,14%
|29.06.23
|München
|0,34 €
|+1,80%
|29.06.23
|Berlin
|0,338 €
|+1,20%
|29.06.23
|Düsseldorf
|0,34 €
|+1,19%
|29.06.23
|Stuttgart
|0,34 €
|+1,19%
|29.06.23
|Frankfurt
|0,352 €
|+1,15%
|29.06.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,4014 $
|0,00%
|08.06.23
