Das Instrument DIN BMG2759B1072 DIGITAL CHINA HLDGS HD-10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.06.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 03.07.2023 The instrument DIN BMG2759B1072 DIGITAL CHINA HLDGS HD-10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 30.06.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.07.2023