Digital China Holdings - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.07.2023 - BMG2759B1072




29.06.23 23:53
Das Instrument DIN BMG2759B1072 DIGITAL CHINA HLDGS HD-10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.06.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 03.07.2023 The instrument DIN BMG2759B1072 DIGITAL CHINA HLDGS HD-10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 30.06.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.07.2023

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,34 € 0,336 € 0,004 € +1,19% 29.06./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG2759B1072 659480 0,48 € 0,33 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,346 € -1,14%  29.06.23
München 0,34 € +1,80%  29.06.23
Berlin 0,338 € +1,20%  29.06.23
Düsseldorf 0,34 € +1,19%  29.06.23
Stuttgart 0,34 € +1,19%  29.06.23
Frankfurt 0,352 € +1,15%  29.06.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,4014 $ 0,00%  08.06.23
