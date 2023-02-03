Erweiterte Funktionen
New York Community Bancorp - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.02.2023 - US6494451031
03.02.23 00:35
Das Instrument QC1 US6494451031 NY COM.BANC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 03.02.2023 The instrument QC1 US6494451031 NY COM.BANC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.02.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,41 $
|10,41 $
|- $
|0,00%
|02.02./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6494451031
|889375
|11,88 $
|8,18 $
= Realtime
