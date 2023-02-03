Erweiterte Funktionen

New York Community Bancorp - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.02.2023 - US6494451031




03.02.23 00:35
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument QC1 US6494451031 NY COM.BANC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 03.02.2023 The instrument QC1 US6494451031 NY COM.BANC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.02.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,41 $ 10,41 $ -   $ 0,00% 02.02./21:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6494451031 889375 11,88 $ 8,18 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		9,546 € +3,39%  02.02.23
Stuttgart 9,477 € +4,31%  02.02.23
AMEX 10,415 $ +2,76%  02.02.23
Nasdaq 10,42 $ +2,71%  02.02.23
Berlin 9,132 € +0,52%  02.02.23
Frankfurt 9,133 € +0,47%  02.02.23
NYSE 10,41 $ 0,00%  01:00
  = Realtime
