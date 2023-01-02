Erweiterte Funktionen



United Security Bancshares - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.01.2023 - US9114601035




01.01.23 22:27
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 4QR US9114601035 UTD SECURITY BANCSHARES EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.01.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 03.01.2023 The instrument 4QR US9114601035 UTD SECURITY BANCSHARES EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 02.01.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.01.2023

 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,31 $ 7,26 $ 0,05 $ +0,69% 30.12./22:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9114601035 351160 8,69 $ 6,49 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 6,75 € +1,50%  30.12.22
Nasdaq 7,31 $ +0,69%  30.12.22
NYSE 7,07 $ 0,00%  22.12.22
AMEX 6,72 $ 0,00%  19.09.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Heute 287% Neuvorstellung: Neuer Australischer Lithium Hot Stock. Nach 29.455% mit AVZ Minerals ($AVZ) und 73.233% mit Pilbara Minerals ($PLS)

Askari Metals Limited
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...