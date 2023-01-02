Das Instrument 42O US71943U1043 PHYSICIANS REALTY DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.01.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 03.01.2023 The instrument 42O US71943U1043 PHYSICIANS REALTY DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 02.01.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.01.2023