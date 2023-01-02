Erweiterte Funktionen
Physicians Realty Trust - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.01.2023 - US71943U1043
01.01.23 22:27
Das Instrument 42O US71943U1043 PHYSICIANS REALTY DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.01.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 03.01.2023 The instrument 42O US71943U1043 PHYSICIANS REALTY DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 02.01.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.01.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|14,47 $
|14,45 $
|0,02 $
|+0,14%
|30.12./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US71943U1043
|A1W57P
|19,12 $
|13,43 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
