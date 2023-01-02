Erweiterte Funktionen



01.01.23 22:27
Das Instrument 42O US71943U1043 PHYSICIANS REALTY DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.01.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 03.01.2023 The instrument 42O US71943U1043 PHYSICIANS REALTY DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 02.01.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.01.2023

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,47 $ 14,45 $ 0,02 $ +0,14% 30.12./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US71943U1043 A1W57P 19,12 $ 13,43 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		13,70 € +0,74%  29.12.22
Frankfurt 13,50 € +0,75%  30.12.22
Stuttgart 13,50 € +0,75%  30.12.22
NYSE 14,47 $ +0,14%  30.12.22
Nasdaq 14,46 $ +0,07%  30.12.22
AMEX 14,44 $ +0,07%  30.12.22
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...