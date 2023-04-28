Erweiterte Funktionen
Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.05.2023 - US2683531097
28.04.23 00:01
Das Instrument EDPA US2683531097 EDP-ENERG.PORTUG. ADR/10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.04.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 02.05.2023 The instrument EDPA US2683531097 EDP-ENERG.PORTUG. ADR/10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 28.04.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.05.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|57,63 $
|56,91 $
|0,72 $
|+1,27%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2683531097
|907510
|57,63 $
|38,87 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|57,63 $
|+1,27%
|27.04.23
|Stuttgart
|50,00 €
|+0,40%
|27.04.23
|Frankfurt
|49,60 €
|-0,80%
|27.04.23
