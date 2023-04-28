Das Instrument EDPA US2683531097 EDP-ENERG.PORTUG. ADR/10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 28.04.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 02.05.2023 The instrument EDPA US2683531097 EDP-ENERG.PORTUG. ADR/10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 28.04.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.05.2023