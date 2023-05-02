Erweiterte Funktionen



Plastic Omnium - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.05.2023 - FR0000124570




01.05.23 21:35
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument EZM FR0000124570 PLASTIC OMN.INH.EO-,06 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.05.2023 The instrument EZM FR0000124570 PLASTIC OMN.INH.EO-,06 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.05.2023

Aktuell
AR Hot Stock kündigt Deals mit S&P500-Firmen an
Nach 3.900% mit NexTech AR ($NEXCF) und 6.307% mit Take-Two Interactive ($TTWO)

ARway Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
15,67 € 15,92 € -0,25 € -1,57% 28.04./21:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0000124570 871780 19,67 € 13,04 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		15,67 € -1,57%  28.04.23
Berlin 16,03 € +0,75%  28.04.23
Düsseldorf 15,80 € +0,13%  28.04.23
Stuttgart 15,85 € +0,13%  28.04.23
Frankfurt 15,84 € +0,06%  28.04.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 18,21 $ 0,00%  17.04.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Riesiger Lithium-Ozean entdeckt - Massives Kaufsignal - Neuer Lithium Hot Stock nach 9.280% mit E3 Lithium ($ETL)

Indigo Exploration Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
4 Plastic Omnium unbekannt & un. 17.02.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...