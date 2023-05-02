Erweiterte Funktionen
Plastic Omnium - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.05.2023 - FR0000124570
01.05.23 21:35
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument EZM FR0000124570 PLASTIC OMN.INH.EO-,06 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.05.2023 The instrument EZM FR0000124570 PLASTIC OMN.INH.EO-,06 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.05.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|15,67 €
|15,92 €
|-0,25 €
|-1,57%
|28.04./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0000124570
|871780
|19,67 €
|13,04 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|15,67 €
|-1,57%
|28.04.23
|Berlin
|16,03 €
|+0,75%
|28.04.23
|Düsseldorf
|15,80 €
|+0,13%
|28.04.23
|Stuttgart
|15,85 €
|+0,13%
|28.04.23
|Frankfurt
|15,84 €
|+0,06%
|28.04.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|18,21 $
|0,00%
|17.04.23
