Mercantile Bank - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.03.2023 - US5873761044
01.03.23 00:57
Das Instrument MCS US5873761044 MERCANTILE BANK CORP. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.03.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 02.03.2023 The instrument MCS US5873761044 MERCANTILE BANK CORP. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 01.03.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.03.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|34,59 $
|34,50 $
|0,09 $
|+0,26%
|28.02./23:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5873761044
|675407
|39,00 $
|29,26 $
