Mercantile Bank - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.03.2023 - US5873761044




01.03.23 00:57
Das Instrument MCS US5873761044 MERCANTILE BANK CORP. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.03.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 02.03.2023 The instrument MCS US5873761044 MERCANTILE BANK CORP. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 01.03.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.03.2023

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
34,59 $ 34,50 $ 0,09 $ +0,26% 28.02./23:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5873761044 675407 39,00 $ 29,26 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq 34,59 $ +0,26%  28.02.23
AMEX 35,00 $ 0,00%  13.01.23
NYSE 34,63 $ -0,49%  28.02.23
Frankfurt 32,20 € -0,62%  28.02.23
