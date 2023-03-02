Erweiterte Funktionen
Flowers Foods - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.03.2023 - US3434981011
02.03.23 00:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument FWF US3434981011 FLOWERS FOODS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.03.2023 The instrument FWF US3434981011 FLOWERS FOODS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.03.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|27,62 $
|27,62 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.03./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3434981011
|632326
|30,16 $
|24,16 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|26,00 €
|-1,52%
|01.03.23
|NYSE
|27,62 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|AMEX
|27,655 $
|-0,95%
|01.03.23
|Nasdaq
|27,62 $
|-0,97%
|01.03.23
|München
|26,40 €
|-1,49%
|01.03.23
|Frankfurt
|26,20 €
|-1,50%
|01.03.23
|Berlin
|26,20 €
|-1,50%
|01.03.23
|Düsseldorf
|25,40 €
|-2,31%
|01.03.23
|Stuttgart
|25,80 €
|-3,01%
|01.03.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
