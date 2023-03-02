Erweiterte Funktionen



02.03.23 00:52
Das Instrument FWF US3434981011 FLOWERS FOODS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.03.2023 The instrument FWF US3434981011 FLOWERS FOODS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.03.2023

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
27,62 $ 27,62 $ -   $ 0,00% 01.03./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3434981011 632326 30,16 $ 24,16 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		26,00 € -1,52%  01.03.23
NYSE 27,62 $ 0,00%  01:00
AMEX 27,655 $ -0,95%  01.03.23
Nasdaq 27,62 $ -0,97%  01.03.23
München 26,40 € -1,49%  01.03.23
Frankfurt 26,20 € -1,50%  01.03.23
Berlin 26,20 € -1,50%  01.03.23
Düsseldorf 25,40 € -2,31%  01.03.23
Stuttgart 25,80 € -3,01%  01.03.23
  = Realtime
