Erweiterte Funktionen
Ashmore Group - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.03.2023 - GB00B132NW22
02.03.23 00:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument A1B GB00B132NW22 ASHMORE GRP PLC LS-,0001 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.03.2023 The instrument A1B GB00B132NW22 ASHMORE GRP PLC LS-,0001 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.03.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,02 €
|3,08 €
|-0,06 €
|-1,95%
|01.03./21:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B132NW22
|A0LB2S
|3,22 €
|2,08 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,02 €
|-1,95%
|01.03.23
|Frankfurt
|3,04 €
|+2,01%
|01.03.23
|München
|3,04 €
|+2,01%
|01.03.23
|Berlin
|3,04 €
|+2,01%
|01.03.23
|Stuttgart
|3,04 €
|0,00%
|01.03.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|3,30 $
|-0,57%
|13.02.23
|Düsseldorf
|2,98 €
|-1,32%
|01.03.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.