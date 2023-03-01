Erweiterte Funktionen
Suncor Energy - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.03.2023 - CA8672241079
01.03.23 00:57
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument SM3 CA8672241079 SUNCOR ENERGY EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.03.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 02.03.2023 The instrument SM3 CA8672241079 SUNCOR ENERGY EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 01.03.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.03.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|33,60 $
|33,60 $
|- $
|0,00%
|28.02./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA8672241079
|A0NJU2
|42,71 $
|26,43 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|31,80 €
|-1,09%
|28.02.23
|München
|32,17 €
|+2,19%
|28.02.23
|Düsseldorf
|32,09 €
|+1,01%
|28.02.23
|Berlin
|32,145 €
|+1,01%
|28.02.23
|Frankfurt
|32,175 €
|+0,17%
|28.02.23
|NYSE
|33,60 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Stuttgart
|32,00 €
|-0,02%
|28.02.23
|AMEX
|33,63 $
|-1,44%
|28.02.23
|Nasdaq
|33,605 $
|-1,45%
|28.02.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
