Das Instrument 31L BMG864081044 SYLVANIA PLAT. DL 0,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.03.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 02.03.2023 The instrument 31L BMG864081044 SYLVANIA PLAT. DL 0,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 01.03.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.03.2023