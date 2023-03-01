Erweiterte Funktionen
Sylvania Platinum - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.03.2023 - BMG864081044
01.03.23 00:57
Das Instrument 31L BMG864081044 SYLVANIA PLAT. DL 0,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.03.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 02.03.2023 The instrument 31L BMG864081044 SYLVANIA PLAT. DL 0,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 01.03.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.03.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,20 €
|1,30 €
|-0,10 €
|-7,69%
|28.02./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG864081044
|A1H6XC
|1,41 €
|0,87 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|1,30 €
|+6,56%
|28.02.23
|Berlin
|1,24 €
|-0,80%
|28.02.23
|München
|1,29 €
|-1,53%
|28.02.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,32 $
|-5,71%
|28.02.23
|Frankfurt
|1,20 €
|-7,69%
|28.02.23
= Realtime
