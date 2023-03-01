Erweiterte Funktionen



Sylvania Platinum - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.03.2023 - BMG864081044




01.03.23 00:57
Das Instrument 31L BMG864081044 SYLVANIA PLAT. DL 0,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.03.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 02.03.2023 The instrument 31L BMG864081044 SYLVANIA PLAT. DL 0,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 01.03.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.03.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,20 € 1,30 € -0,10 € -7,69% 28.02./21:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG864081044 A1H6XC 1,41 € 0,87 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 1,30 € +6,56%  28.02.23
Berlin 1,24 € -0,80%  28.02.23
München 1,29 € -1,53%  28.02.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,32 $ -5,71%  28.02.23
Frankfurt 1,20 € -7,69%  28.02.23
  = Realtime
