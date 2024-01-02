Erweiterte Funktionen
United Security Bancshares - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.01.2024 - US9114601035
01.01.24 22:14
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 4QR US9114601035 UTD SECURITY BANCSHARES EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.01.2024 The instrument 4QR US9114601035 UTD SECURITY BANCSHARES EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.01.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,47 $
|8,58 $
|-0,11 $
|-1,28%
|29.12./22:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9114601035
|351160
|8,70 $
|5,50 $
