United Security Bancshares - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.01.2024 - US9114601035




01.01.24 22:14
Das Instrument 4QR US9114601035 UTD SECURITY BANCSHARES EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.01.2024 The instrument 4QR US9114601035 UTD SECURITY BANCSHARES EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.01.2024

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,47 $ 8,58 $ -0,11 $ -1,28% 29.12./22:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9114601035 351160 8,70 $ 5,50 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 7,65 € +1,32%  29.12.23
NYSE 8,50 $ 0,00%  20.12.23
AMEX 8,59 $ -0,12%  29.12.23
Nasdaq 8,47 $ -1,28%  29.12.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
