Flowers Foods - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.12.2022 - US3434981011
01.12.22 00:47
Das Instrument FWF US3434981011 FLOWERS FOODS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.12.2022 The instrument FWF US3434981011 FLOWERS FOODS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.12.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|30,05 $
|30,05 $
|- $
|0,00%
|30.11./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3434981011
|632326
|30,07 $
|24,16 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|28,80 €
|-0,69%
|28.11.22
|AMEX
|30,03 $
|+1,87%
|30.11.22
|Nasdaq
|29,99 $
|+1,70%
|30.11.22
|Düsseldorf
|28,40 €
|0,00%
|30.11.22
|München
|28,60 €
|0,00%
|30.11.22
|NYSE
|30,05 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Frankfurt
|28,40 €
|-0,70%
|30.11.22
|Stuttgart
|28,40 €
|-1,39%
|30.11.22
|Berlin
|28,40 €
|-1,39%
|30.11.22
= Realtime
