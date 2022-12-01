Erweiterte Funktionen



01.12.22 00:47
Das Instrument FWF US3434981011 FLOWERS FOODS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.12.2022 The instrument FWF US3434981011 FLOWERS FOODS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.12.2022

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
30,05 $ 30,05 $ -   $ 0,00% 30.11./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3434981011 632326 30,07 $ 24,16 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		28,80 € -0,69%  28.11.22
AMEX 30,03 $ +1,87%  30.11.22
Nasdaq 29,99 $ +1,70%  30.11.22
Düsseldorf 28,40 € 0,00%  30.11.22
München 28,60 € 0,00%  30.11.22
NYSE 30,05 $ 0,00%  01:00
Frankfurt 28,40 € -0,70%  30.11.22
Stuttgart 28,40 € -1,39%  30.11.22
Berlin 28,40 € -1,39%  30.11.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
