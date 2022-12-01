Erweiterte Funktionen
Das Instrument CB5 US2005251036 COMMERCE BANCSHS INC. DL5 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.12.2022 The instrument CB5 US2005251036 COMMERCE BANCSHS INC. DL5 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.12.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|74,885 $
|74,885 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.12./01:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2005251036
|859672
|75,16 $
|62,80 $
= Realtime
