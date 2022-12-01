Erweiterte Funktionen

Commerce Banc - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.12.2022 - US2005251036




01.12.22 00:47
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument CB5 US2005251036 COMMERCE BANCSHS INC. DL5 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.12.2022 The instrument CB5 US2005251036 COMMERCE BANCSHS INC. DL5 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.12.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
74,885 $ 74,885 $ -   $ 0,00% 01.12./01:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2005251036 859672 75,16 $ 62,80 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 74,91 $ +2,07%  30.11.22
AMEX 74,91 $ +1,88%  30.11.22
Frankfurt 70,50 € 0,00%  30.11.22
München 70,50 € 0,00%  30.11.22
Nasdaq 74,885 $ 0,00%  30.11.22
