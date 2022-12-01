Erweiterte Funktionen
TATTON ASSET MANAG.LS-. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.12.2022 - GB00BYX1P358
01.12.22 00:47
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 2T7 GB00BYX1P358 TATTON ASSET MANAG.LS-,20 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.12.2022 The instrument 2T7 GB00BYX1P358 TATTON ASSET MANAG.LS-,20 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.12.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,15 €
|5,20 €
|-0,05 €
|-0,96%
|30.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BYX1P358
|A2DT3N
|6,85 €
|3,62 €
