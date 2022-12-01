Erweiterte Funktionen
AssetCo plc - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.12.2022 - GB00BQ2K3557
01.12.22 00:47
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DYJ GB00BQ2K3557 ASSETCO PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.12.2022 The instrument DYJ GB00BQ2K3557 ASSETCO PLC LS-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.12.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,725 €
|0,665 €
|0,06 €
|+9,02%
|30.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BQ2K3557
|A3DR4C
|1,88 €
|0,64 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
