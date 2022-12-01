Erweiterte Funktionen
FIH GROUP PLC - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.12.2022 - GB00BD0CWJ91
01.12.22 00:47
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument FBLM GB00BD0CWJ91 FIH GROUP PLC LS -,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.12.2022 The instrument FBLM GB00BD0CWJ91 FIH GROUP PLC LS -,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.12.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,68 €
|2,70 €
|-0,02 €
|-0,74%
|30.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BD0CWJ91
|A2ACT7
|3,00 €
|2,10 €
