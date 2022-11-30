Erweiterte Funktionen
Suncor Energy - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.12.2022 - CA8672241079
30.11.22 00:55
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument SM3 CA8672241079 SUNCOR ENERGY EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.11.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 01.12.2022 The instrument SM3 CA8672241079 SUNCOR ENERGY EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 30.11.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.12.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|33,44 $
|33,44 $
|- $
|0,00%
|29.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA8672241079
|A0NJU2
|42,71 $
|22,22 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|32,50 €
|-1,80%
|29.11.22
|Frankfurt
|33,505 €
|+0,84%
|29.11.22
|NYSE
|33,44 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Nasdaq
|33,43 $
|0,00%
|29.11.22
|Stuttgart
|32,74 €
|-0,20%
|29.11.22
|Düsseldorf
|33,565 €
|-1,28%
|29.11.22
|München
|33,485 €
|-1,53%
|29.11.22
|Berlin
|33,475 €
|-1,56%
|29.11.22
|AMEX
|33,44 $
|-2,21%
|29.11.22
