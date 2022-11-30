Erweiterte Funktionen

Suncor Energy - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.12.2022 - CA8672241079




30.11.22 00:55
Das Instrument SM3 CA8672241079 SUNCOR ENERGY EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.11.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 01.12.2022 The instrument SM3 CA8672241079 SUNCOR ENERGY EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 30.11.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.12.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
33,44 $ 33,44 $ -   $ 0,00% 29.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA8672241079 A0NJU2 42,71 $ 22,22 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		32,50 € -1,80%  29.11.22
Frankfurt 33,505 € +0,84%  29.11.22
NYSE 33,44 $ 0,00%  01:00
Nasdaq 33,43 $ 0,00%  29.11.22
Stuttgart 32,74 € -0,20%  29.11.22
Düsseldorf 33,565 € -1,28%  29.11.22
München 33,485 € -1,53%  29.11.22
Berlin 33,475 € -1,56%  29.11.22
AMEX 33,44 $ -2,21%  29.11.22
  = Realtime
