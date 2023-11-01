Erweiterte Funktionen
Mapletree Industrial - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.11.2023 - SG2C32962814
01.11.23 00:19
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument M2L SG2C32962814 MAPLETREE INDUSTR. TR. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.11.2023 The instrument M2L SG2C32962814 MAPLETREE INDUSTR. TR. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.11.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,4462 €
|1,4512 €
|-0,005 €
|-0,34%
|31.10./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SG2C32962814
|A1C7NP
|1,70 €
|1,43 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|1,4462 €
|-0,34%
|31.10.23
|Hamburg
|1,4458 €
|-0,37%
|31.10.23
|Berlin
|1,4456 €
|-0,39%
|31.10.23
|Hannover
|1,4456 €
|-0,40%
|31.10.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,51 $
|-2,89%
|25.10.23
= Realtime
