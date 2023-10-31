Erweiterte Funktionen
Mapletree Industrial - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.11.2023 - SG2C32962814
31.10.23 00:22
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument M2L SG2C32962814 MAPLETREE INDUSTR. TR. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.10.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 01.11.2023 The instrument M2L SG2C32962814 MAPLETREE INDUSTR. TR. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 31.10.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.11.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,51 $
|1,555 $
|-0,045 $
|-2,89%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SG2C32962814
|A1C7NP
|1,80 $
|1,50 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Berlin
|1,4512 €
|+1,11%
|30.10.23
|Frankfurt
|1,4512 €
|+1,10%
|30.10.23
|Hamburg
|1,4512 €
|+1,09%
|30.10.23
|Hannover
|1,4514 €
|+1,07%
|30.10.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,51 $
|-2,89%
|25.10.23
