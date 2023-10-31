Das Instrument M2L SG2C32962814 MAPLETREE INDUSTR. TR. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.10.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 01.11.2023 The instrument M2L SG2C32962814 MAPLETREE INDUSTR. TR. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 31.10.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.11.2023