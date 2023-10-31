Erweiterte Funktionen



Mapletree Industrial - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.11.2023 - SG2C32962814




31.10.23 00:22
Das Instrument M2L SG2C32962814 MAPLETREE INDUSTR. TR. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.10.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 01.11.2023 The instrument M2L SG2C32962814 MAPLETREE INDUSTR. TR. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 31.10.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.11.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,51 $ 1,555 $ -0,045 $ -2,89% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SG2C32962814 A1C7NP 1,80 $ 1,50 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 1,4512 € +1,11%  30.10.23
Frankfurt 1,4512 € +1,10%  30.10.23
Hamburg 1,4512 € +1,09%  30.10.23
Hannover 1,4514 € +1,07%  30.10.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,51 $ -2,89%  25.10.23
  = Realtime
