Erweiterte Funktionen
CRYO-CELL International - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.09.2022 - US2288951088
31.08.22 00:05
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument ZCY US2288951088 CRYO-CELL INTL DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.08.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 01.09.2022 The instrument ZCY US2288951088 CRYO-CELL INTL DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 31.08.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.09.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,36 $
|6,70 $
|0,66 $
|+9,85%
|30.08./21:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2288951088
|923368
|14,11 $
|5,04 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|31
|US Swing-Trading KW 03 200.
|09.08.11