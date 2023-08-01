Das Instrument SYBL IE00B6YX5L24 SPDR BL.15+Y.GILT UETF ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.08.2023 The instrument SYBL IE00B6YX5L24 SPDR BL.15+Y.GILT UETF ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.08.2023