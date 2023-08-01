Erweiterte Funktionen



SPDR Barclays Capital 15 Yea. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.08.2023 - IE00B6YX5L24




01.08.23 00:00
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument SYBL IE00B6YX5L24 SPDR BL.15+Y.GILT UETF ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.08.2023 The instrument SYBL IE00B6YX5L24 SPDR BL.15+Y.GILT UETF ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.08.2023

Aktuell
Börsenstar startet nach 20 Mrd. $ Erfolg diese Security Software-Aktie
Neuer Security Software Hot Stock nach 1.855% mit Palo Alto Networks und 6.765% mit Check Point Software

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
46,3347 € 46,9245 € -0,5898 € -1,26% 31.07./19:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00B6YX5L24 A1JKSY 68,46 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		46,3347 € -1,26%  21.07.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 46,522 € +0,77%  31.07.23
Düsseldorf 46,577 € +0,29%  31.07.23
Berlin 46,924 € +0,28%  31.07.23
Frankfurt 46,635 € -0,04%  31.07.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: "Großer Sprung in der Krebsforschung" - Interview mit Prof. Dr. Rossbach. 216% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...