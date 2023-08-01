Erweiterte Funktionen
SPDR Barclays Capital 15 Yea. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.08.2023 - IE00B6YX5L24
01.08.23 00:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument SYBL IE00B6YX5L24 SPDR BL.15+Y.GILT UETF ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.08.2023 The instrument SYBL IE00B6YX5L24 SPDR BL.15+Y.GILT UETF ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.08.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|46,3347 €
|46,9245 €
|-0,5898 €
|-1,26%
|31.07./19:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B6YX5L24
|A1JKSY
|68,46 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|46,3347 €
|-1,26%
|21.07.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|46,522 €
|+0,77%
|31.07.23
|Düsseldorf
|46,577 €
|+0,29%
|31.07.23
|Berlin
|46,924 €
|+0,28%
|31.07.23
|Frankfurt
|46,635 €
|-0,04%
|31.07.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.