Das Instrument 42O US71943U1043 PHYSICIANS REALTY DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.06.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 01.07.2022 The instrument 42O US71943U1043 PHYSICIANS REALTY DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 30.06.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.07.2022