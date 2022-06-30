Erweiterte Funktionen



Physicians Realty Trust - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.07.2022 - US71943U1043




30.06.22 00:06
Das Instrument 42O US71943U1043 PHYSICIANS REALTY DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.06.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 01.07.2022 The instrument 42O US71943U1043 PHYSICIANS REALTY DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 30.06.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.07.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
17,65 $ 17,65 $ -   $ 0,00% 29.06./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US71943U1043 A1W57P 19,30 $ 16,07 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		16,50 € -2,37%  27.06.22
Frankfurt 16,60 € +1,22%  29.06.22
Nasdaq 17,65 $ +0,86%  29.06.22
AMEX 17,665 $ +0,86%  29.06.22
NYSE 17,65 $ 0,00%  01:00
Stuttgart 16,60 € -0,60%  29.06.22
