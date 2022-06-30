Erweiterte Funktionen
Physicians Realty Trust - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.07.2022 - US71943U1043
30.06.22 00:06
Das Instrument 42O US71943U1043 PHYSICIANS REALTY DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.06.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 01.07.2022 The instrument 42O US71943U1043 PHYSICIANS REALTY DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 30.06.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.07.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|17,65 $
|17,65 $
|- $
|0,00%
|29.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US71943U1043
|A1W57P
|19,30 $
|16,07 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
