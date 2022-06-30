Das Instrument XD4 AT000000STR1 STRABAG SE EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.06.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 01.07.2022 The instrument XD4 AT000000STR1 STRABAG SE EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 30.06.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.07.2022