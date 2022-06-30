Erweiterte Funktionen
Strabag SE - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.07.2022 - AT000000STR1
30.06.22 00:06
Das Instrument XD4 AT000000STR1 STRABAG SE EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.06.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 01.07.2022 The instrument XD4 AT000000STR1 STRABAG SE EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 30.06.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.07.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|40,65 €
|41,15 €
|-0,50 €
|-1,22%
|29.06./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AT000000STR1
|A0M23V
|44,60 €
|31,40 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|40,65 €
|-1,22%
|29.06.22
|Hamburg
|41,05 €
|-0,48%
|29.06.22
|Hannover
|41,05 €
|-0,48%
|29.06.22
|Berlin
|41,05 €
|-1,08%
|29.06.22
|Düsseldorf
|40,60 €
|-1,34%
|29.06.22
|Frankfurt
|40,80 €
|-1,45%
|29.06.22
|Xetra
|40,85 €
|-1,68%
|29.06.22
|München
|40,75 €
|-1,81%
|29.06.22
|Stuttgart
|40,75 €
|-1,81%
|29.06.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
