Strabag SE - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.07.2022 - AT000000STR1




30.06.22 00:06
Das Instrument XD4 AT000000STR1 STRABAG SE EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.06.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 01.07.2022 The instrument XD4 AT000000STR1 STRABAG SE EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 30.06.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.07.2022

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
40,65 € 41,15 € -0,50 € -1,22% 29.06./21:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AT000000STR1 A0M23V 44,60 € 31,40 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		40,65 € -1,22%  29.06.22
Hamburg 41,05 € -0,48%  29.06.22
Hannover 41,05 € -0,48%  29.06.22
Berlin 41,05 € -1,08%  29.06.22
Düsseldorf 40,60 € -1,34%  29.06.22
Frankfurt 40,80 € -1,45%  29.06.22
Xetra 40,85 € -1,68%  29.06.22
München 40,75 € -1,81%  29.06.22
Stuttgart 40,75 € -1,81%  29.06.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Antw. Thema Zeit
268 Strabag geht in Wien an die B. 24.06.22
