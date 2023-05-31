Erweiterte Funktionen



Mercantile Bank - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.06.2023 - US5873761044




30.05.23 23:44
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument MCS US5873761044 MERCANTILE BANK CORP. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.05.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 01.06.2023 The instrument MCS US5873761044 MERCANTILE BANK CORP. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 31.05.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.06.2023

Aktuell
600% Drone Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Riesendeals - Jetzt einsteigen
Nach 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
26,68 $ 26,77 $ -0,09 $ -0,34% 31.05./00:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5873761044 675407 37,00 $ 23,90 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 26,615 $ +2,19%  30.05.23
Frankfurt 24,60 € +0,82%  30.05.23
AMEX 24,65 $ 0,00%  08.05.23
Nasdaq 26,68 $ -0,34%  30.05.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Aktientip entdeckt 26,6 Mio. to Lithium mit 1,2 Billionen EUR Metallwert. Abnahmedeals mit Volkswagen ($VOW) und Stellantis ($STLA)

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...