Das Instrument MCS US5873761044 MERCANTILE BANK CORP. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.05.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 01.06.2023 The instrument MCS US5873761044 MERCANTILE BANK CORP. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 31.05.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.06.2023