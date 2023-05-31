Erweiterte Funktionen
Mercantile Bank - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.06.2023 - US5873761044
30.05.23 23:44
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument MCS US5873761044 MERCANTILE BANK CORP. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.05.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 01.06.2023 The instrument MCS US5873761044 MERCANTILE BANK CORP. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 31.05.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.06.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|26,68 $
|26,77 $
|-0,09 $
|-0,34%
|31.05./00:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5873761044
|675407
|37,00 $
|23,90 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.