LIKEWISE GROUP PLC LS-,01 - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.06.2023 - GB00BHNWH003




30.05.23 23:44
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 7RL GB00BHNWH003 LIKEWISE GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.05.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 01.06.2023 The instrument 7RL GB00BHNWH003 LIKEWISE GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 31.05.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.06.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,266 € 0,266 € -   € 0,00% 30.05./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BHNWH003 A3CYVZ 0,36 € 0,16 €
Werte im Artikel
0,27 plus
0,00%
997,39 minus
-1,25%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,258 € +0,78%  30.05.23
München 0,28 € 0,00%  30.05.23
Stuttgart 0,266 € 0,00%  30.05.23
