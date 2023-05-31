Erweiterte Funktionen
LIKEWISE GROUP PLC LS-,01 - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.06.2023 - GB00BHNWH003
30.05.23 23:44
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 7RL GB00BHNWH003 LIKEWISE GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.05.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 01.06.2023 The instrument 7RL GB00BHNWH003 LIKEWISE GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 31.05.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.06.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,266 €
|0,266 €
|- €
|0,00%
|30.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BHNWH003
|A3CYVZ
|0,36 €
|0,16 €
0,27
0,00%
997,39
-1,25%
