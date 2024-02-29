Erweiterte Funktionen



Growthpoint Properties Australi. - XFRA : DIVIDEND INFORMATION - 29.02.2024 - AU000000GOZ8




29.02.24 08:36
Das Instrument IVP1 AU000000GOZ8 GROWTHPOINT PROP. AUSTR. EQUITY wird nicht ex Dividende gehandelt am 29.02.2024. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der ex Indikator jedoch angezeigt. The instrument IVP1 AU000000GOZ8 GROWTHPOINT PROP. AUSTR. EQUITY has not its ex-dividend/interest day on 29.02.2024. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will be displayed.

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,271 € 1,2564 € 0,0146 € +1,16% 29.02./09:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000GOZ8 A0N9Q1 1,91 € 1,14 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,4254 € +7,85%  21.02.24
Berlin 1,271 € +1,16%  08:25
Frankfurt 1,2564 € +0,59%  28.02.24
  = Realtime
19 AU000000GOZ8 - Growthpoint. 28.02.24
