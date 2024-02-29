Das Instrument IVP1 AU000000GOZ8 GROWTHPOINT PROP. AUSTR. EQUITY wird nicht ex Dividende gehandelt am 29.02.2024. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der ex Indikator jedoch angezeigt. The instrument IVP1 AU000000GOZ8 GROWTHPOINT PROP. AUSTR. EQUITY has not its ex-dividend/interest day on 29.02.2024. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will be displayed.