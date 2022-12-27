Erweiterte Funktionen



PINFRA S.A. - XFRA : DIVIDEND INFORMATION - 27.12.2022 - MX01PI000005




27.12.22 08:38
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument AKY MX01PI000005 PINFRA S.A. wird ex Dividende gehandelt am 27.12.2022. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der Ex-Indikator jedoch nicht angezeigt. The instrument AKY MX01PI000005 PINFRA S.A. has its ex-dividend day on 27.12.2022. Due to technical reasons the ex indicator will not be displayed.

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,10 € 7,90 € 0,20 € +2,53% 27.12./09:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
MX01PI000005 A0JKQV 8,50 € 6,50 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 7,95 € +3,92%  08:07
Frankfurt 8,10 € +2,53%  09:15
