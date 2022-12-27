Erweiterte Funktionen
PINFRA S.A. - XFRA : DIVIDEND INFORMATION - 27.12.2022 - MX01PI000005
27.12.22 08:38
Das Instrument AKY MX01PI000005 PINFRA S.A. wird ex Dividende gehandelt am 27.12.2022. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der Ex-Indikator jedoch nicht angezeigt. The instrument AKY MX01PI000005 PINFRA S.A. has its ex-dividend day on 27.12.2022. Due to technical reasons the ex indicator will not be displayed.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,10 €
|7,90 €
|0,20 €
|+2,53%
|27.12./09:15
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|MX01PI000005
|A0JKQV
|8,50 €
|6,50 €
