Das Instrument AKY MX01PI000005 PINFRA S.A. wird ex Dividende gehandelt am 27.12.2022. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der Ex-Indikator jedoch nicht angezeigt. The instrument AKY MX01PI000005 PINFRA S.A. has its ex-dividend day on 27.12.2022. Due to technical reasons the ex indicator will not be displayed.