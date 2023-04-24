Erweiterte Funktionen
FOUNTAINE PAJOT SA EO1. - XFRA : DIVIDEND INFORMATION - 24.04.2023 - FR0010485268
24.04.23 07:36
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 65T FR0010485268 FOUNTAINE PAJOT SA wird ex Dividende gehandelt am 24.04.2023. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der ex Indikator jedoch nicht angezeigt. The instrument 65T FR0010485268 FOUNTAINE PAJOT SA has its ex-dividend day on 24.04.2023. Due to technical reasons the ex indicator will not be displayed.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|111,00 €
|111,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|24.04./07:26
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0010485268
|A0X8WD
|129,00 €
|82,60 €
= Realtime
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.