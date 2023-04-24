Das Instrument 65T FR0010485268 FOUNTAINE PAJOT SA wird ex Dividende gehandelt am 24.04.2023. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der ex Indikator jedoch nicht angezeigt. The instrument 65T FR0010485268 FOUNTAINE PAJOT SA has its ex-dividend day on 24.04.2023. Due to technical reasons the ex indicator will not be displayed.