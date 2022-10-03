Das Instrument 40U AU0000022477 NB GLOBAL CORP.INCOME TR. wird heute am 03.10.2022 NICHT ex Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der ex Indikator jedoch angezeigt. The instrument 40U AU0000022477 NB GLOBAL CORP.INCOME TR. has NOT its ex-dividend day on 03.10.2022. Due to technical reason the ex-indicator will be displayed.