Erweiterte Funktionen



NB GLOBAL CORP.INCOME T. - XFRA : DIVIDEND INFORMATION - 03.10.2022 - AU0000022477




03.10.22 07:58
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 40U AU0000022477 NB GLOBAL CORP.INCOME TR. wird heute am 03.10.2022 NICHT ex Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der ex Indikator jedoch angezeigt. The instrument 40U AU0000022477 NB GLOBAL CORP.INCOME TR. has NOT its ex-dividend day on 03.10.2022. Due to technical reason the ex-indicator will be displayed.

Aktuell
Besser als Apple ($APPL) und Tesla ($TSLA)
Dieser 409% Geheim Aktientip stellt alles in den Schatten - Jetzt kaufen

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,8259 € 0,8624 € -0,0365 € -4,23% 03.10./09:55
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU0000022477 A2PYU5 1,21 € 0,83 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,8259 € -4,23%  08:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Robert Habeck Totengräber der Grünen. Jetzt Uran-Aktien kaufen - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...