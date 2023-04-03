Erweiterte Funktionen



UBS (Lux) Strategy Fund - Ba. - XFRA : DIVIDEND INFORMATION - 03.04.2023 - LU0049785362




03.04.23 07:17
Das Instrument UFM6 LU0049785362 UBSL.STR.BL.S.EO P-DIS wird ex Dividende gehandelt am 03.04.2023. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der ex Indikator jedoch nicht angezeigt. The instrument UFM6 LU0049785362 UBSL.STR.BL.S.EO P-DIS has its ex-dividend day on 03.04.2023. Due to technical reasons the ex indicator will not be displayed.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.610,39 € 1.612,92 € -2,53 € -0,16% 03.04./09:27
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU0049785362 973767 1.742 € 1.485 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1.618,34 € -0,92%  22.02.23
Fondsgesellschaft 1.617,8 € +0,47%  30.03.23
München 1.615,19 € +0,41%  08:12
Hamburg 1.615,61 € +0,26%  08:12
Hannover 1.616,5 € +0,03%  31.03.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.614,4 € -0,06%  08:45
Düsseldorf 1.610,39 € -0,16%  09:15
Frankfurt 1.610,39 € -0,22%  08:43
Berlin 1.601,24 € -0,61%  08:16
  = Realtime
