UBS (Lux) Strategy Fund - Ba. - XFRA : DIVIDEND INFORMATION - 03.04.2023 - LU0049785362
03.04.23 07:17
Das Instrument UFM6 LU0049785362 UBSL.STR.BL.S.EO P-DIS wird ex Dividende gehandelt am 03.04.2023. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der ex Indikator jedoch nicht angezeigt. The instrument UFM6 LU0049785362 UBSL.STR.BL.S.EO P-DIS has its ex-dividend day on 03.04.2023. Due to technical reasons the ex indicator will not be displayed.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.610,39 €
|1.612,92 €
|-2,53 €
|-0,16%
|03.04./09:27
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU0049785362
|973767
|1.742 €
|1.485 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.618,34 €
|-0,92%
|22.02.23
|Fondsgesellschaft
|1.617,8 €
|+0,47%
|30.03.23
|München
|1.615,19 €
|+0,41%
|08:12
|Hamburg
|1.615,61 €
|+0,26%
|08:12
|Hannover
|1.616,5 €
|+0,03%
|31.03.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.614,4 €
|-0,06%
|08:45
|Düsseldorf
|1.610,39 €
|-0,16%
|09:15
|Frankfurt
|1.610,39 €
|-0,22%
|08:43
|Berlin
|1.601,24 €
|-0,61%
|08:16
= Realtime
