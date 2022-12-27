Erweiterte Funktionen



DZ BANK IS.A921 VAR - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 27.12.2022 - DE000DG4UGJ6




26.12.22 22:16
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000DG4UGJ6 DZ BANK IS.A921 VAR BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 27.12.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000DG4UGJ6 DZ BANK IS.A921 VAR BOND has its last trading date on 27.12.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,99 € 99,99 € -   € 0,00% 23.12./12:29
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000DG4UGJ6 DG4UGJ 100,65 € 99,83 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 99,99 € 0,00%  23.12.22
