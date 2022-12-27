Das Instrument DE000DG4UGJ6 DZ BANK IS.A921 VAR BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 27.12.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000DG4UGJ6 DZ BANK IS.A921 VAR BOND has its last trading date on 27.12.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N