DZ BANK IS.A921 VAR - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 27.12.2022 - DE000DG4UGJ6
26.12.22 22:16
Das Instrument DE000DG4UGJ6 DZ BANK IS.A921 VAR BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 27.12.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000DG4UGJ6 DZ BANK IS.A921 VAR BOND has its last trading date on 27.12.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,99 €
|99,99 €
|- €
|0,00%
|23.12./12:29
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000DG4UGJ6
|DG4UGJ
|100,65 €
|99,83 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|99,99 €
|0,00%
|23.12.22
= Realtime
