RepliCel Life Sciences - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 27.07.2022 - CA76027P4006
26.07.22 23:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument P6P2 CA76027P4006 REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES EQUITY hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 27.07.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument P6P2 CA76027P4006 REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES EQUITY has its last trading date on 27.07.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0535 €
|0,044 €
|0,0095 €
|+21,59%
|26.07./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA76027P4006
|A2APX7
|0,27 €
|0,042 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,08 €
|-
|06.07.22
|Frankfurt
|0,0535 €
|+21,59%
|26.07.22
|Berlin
|0,0745 €
|-5,10%
|26.07.22
|Stuttgart
|0,0605 €
|-5,47%
|26.07.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0665 $
|-19,78%
|19.07.22
= Realtime
