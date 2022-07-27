Erweiterte Funktionen



RepliCel Life Sciences - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 27.07.2022 - CA76027P4006




26.07.22 23:52
Das Instrument P6P2 CA76027P4006 REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES EQUITY hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 27.07.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument P6P2 CA76027P4006 REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES EQUITY has its last trading date on 27.07.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0535 € 0,044 € 0,0095 € +21,59% 26.07./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA76027P4006 A2APX7 0,27 € 0,042 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,08 € 06.07.22
Frankfurt 0,0535 € +21,59%  26.07.22
Berlin 0,0745 € -5,10%  26.07.22
Stuttgart 0,0605 € -5,47%  26.07.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,0665 $ -19,78%  19.07.22
