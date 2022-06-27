Das Instrument DE000DZ1J6D6 DZ BANK IS.A376 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 27.06.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000DZ1J6D6 DZ BANK IS.A376 BOND has its last trading date on 27.06.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N