DZ BANK IS.A376 - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 27.06.2022 - DE000DZ1J6D6
26.06.22 21:28
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000DZ1J6D6 DZ BANK IS.A376 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 27.06.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000DZ1J6D6 DZ BANK IS.A376 BOND has its last trading date on 27.06.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,81 €
|99,82 €
|-0,01 €
|-0,01%
|24.06./11:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000DZ1J6D6
|DZ1J6D
|101,19 €
|99,81 €
42,00
+3,26%
99,81
-0,01%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|99,81 €
|-0,01%
|24.06.22
= Realtime
