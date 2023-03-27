Erweiterte Funktionen
Riverstone Energy - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 27.03.2023 - GG00BBHXCL35
26.03.23 21:32
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument RIY GG00BBHXCL35 RIVERSTONE ENERGY EQUITY hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 27.03.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument RIY GG00BBHXCL35 RIVERSTONE ENERGY EQUITY has its last trading date on 27.03.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,30 €
|6,30 €
|- €
|0,00%
|24.03./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GG00BBHXCL35
|A1W6C0
|8,40 €
|6,30 €
