Riverstone Energy - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 27.03.2023 - GG00BBHXCL35




26.03.23 21:32
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument RIY GG00BBHXCL35 RIVERSTONE ENERGY EQUITY hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 27.03.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument RIY GG00BBHXCL35 RIVERSTONE ENERGY EQUITY has its last trading date on 27.03.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,30 € 6,30 € -   € 0,00% 24.03./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GG00BBHXCL35 A1W6C0 8,40 € 6,30 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 6,20 € 0,00%  24.03.23
Stuttgart 6,30 € 0,00%  24.03.23
München 6,70 € -0,74%  24.03.23
