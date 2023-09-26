Erweiterte Funktionen
DZ BANK IS.A884 - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 26.09.2023 - DE000DG4UE36
25.09.23 23:46
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000DG4UE36 DZ BANK IS.A884 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 26.09.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000DG4UE36 DZ BANK IS.A884 BOND has its last trading date on 26.09.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,99 €
|99,98 €
|0,01 €
|+0,01%
|25.09./11:55
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000DG4UE36
|DG4UE3
|99,99 €
|97,77 €
Werte im Artikel
97,69
+0,51%
99,99
+0,01%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|99,99 €
|+0,01%
|25.09.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.