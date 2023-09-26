Das Instrument DE000DG4UE36 DZ BANK IS.A884 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 26.09.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000DG4UE36 DZ BANK IS.A884 BOND has its last trading date on 26.09.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N