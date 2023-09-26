Erweiterte Funktionen



DZ BANK IS.A884 - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 26.09.2023 - DE000DG4UE36




25.09.23 23:46
Das Instrument DE000DG4UE36 DZ BANK IS.A884 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 26.09.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000DG4UE36 DZ BANK IS.A884 BOND has its last trading date on 26.09.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,99 € 99,98 € 0,01 € +0,01% 25.09./11:55
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000DG4UE36 DG4UE3 99,99 € 97,77 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 99,99 € +0,01%  25.09.23
  = Realtime
