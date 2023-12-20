Das Instrument DE000NLB2SC1 NORDLB WEIHNACHTSANL.2017 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 20.12.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000NLB2SC1 NORDLB WEIHNACHTSANL.2017 BOND has its last trading date on 20.12.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N