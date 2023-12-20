Erweiterte Funktionen
Weihnachtsanleihe 2017 auf EU. - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 20.12.2023 - DE000NLB2SC1
20.12.23
Das Instrument DE000NLB2SC1 NORDLB WEIHNACHTSANL.2017 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 20.12.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000NLB2SC1 NORDLB WEIHNACHTSANL.2017 BOND has its last trading date on 20.12.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,32 €
|99,31 €
|0,01 €
|+0,01%
|19.12./17:15
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000NLB2SC1
|NLB2SC
|99,32 €
|98,25 €
