Weihnachtsanleihe 2017 auf EU. - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 20.12.2023 - DE000NLB2SC1




20.12.23 00:57
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000NLB2SC1 NORDLB WEIHNACHTSANL.2017 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 20.12.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000NLB2SC1 NORDLB WEIHNACHTSANL.2017 BOND has its last trading date on 20.12.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,32 € 99,31 € 0,01 € +0,01% 19.12./17:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000NLB2SC1 NLB2SC 99,32 € 98,25 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 99,22 € +0,01%  19.12.23
Hannover 99,32 € +0,01%  19.12.23
  = Realtime
