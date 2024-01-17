Erweiterte Funktionen
The Korea Development Bank - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 17.01.2024 - US500630CC01
17.01.24 01:05
Das Instrument US500630CC01 KOREA DEV.BK 14/24 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 17.01.2024: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument US500630CC01 KOREA DEV.BK 14/24 BOND has its last trading date on 17.01.2024: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,535 $
|99,54 $
|-0,005 $
|-0,01%
|16.01./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US500630CC01
|A1ZCBR
|99,73 $
|98,37 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|99,535 $
|-0,01%
|16.01.24
