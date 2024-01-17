Erweiterte Funktionen



The Korea Development Bank - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 17.01.2024 - US500630CC01




17.01.24 01:05
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument US500630CC01 KOREA DEV.BK 14/24 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 17.01.2024: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument US500630CC01 KOREA DEV.BK 14/24 BOND has its last trading date on 17.01.2024: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N

Aktuell
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,535 $ 99,54 $ -0,005 $ -0,01% 16.01./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US500630CC01 A1ZCBR 99,73 $ 98,37 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 99,535 $ -0,01%  16.01.24
Bitte warten...