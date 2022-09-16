Erweiterte Funktionen



LB.HESS.-THR. IHS 18/22 - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 16.09.2022 - DE000HLB4U89




16.09.22 00:03
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HLB4U89 LB.HESS.-THR. IHS 18/22 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 16.09.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000HLB4U89 LB.HESS.-THR. IHS 18/22 BOND has its last trading date on 16.09.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 15.09./12:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HLB4U89 HLB4U8 100,52 € 99,98 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 100,00 € 0,00%  15.09.22
