LB.HESS.-THR. IHS 18/22 - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 16.09.2022 - DE000HLB4U89
16.09.22 00:03
Das Instrument DE000HLB4U89 LB.HESS.-THR. IHS 18/22 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 16.09.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000HLB4U89 LB.HESS.-THR. IHS 18/22 BOND has its last trading date on 16.09.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|15.09./12:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB4U89
|HLB4U8
|100,52 €
|99,98 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|15.09.22
