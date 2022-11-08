Das Instrument DE000BLB3S38 BAY.LDSBK.IS.15/22 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 08.11.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000BLB3S38 BAY.LDSBK.IS.15/22 BOND has its last trading date on 08.11.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N