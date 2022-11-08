Erweiterte Funktionen
Anleihe 31/2015 auf Stufenzin. - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 08.11.2022 - DE000BLB3S38
08.11.22 01:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000BLB3S38 BAY.LDSBK.IS.15/22 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 08.11.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000BLB3S38 BAY.LDSBK.IS.15/22 BOND has its last trading date on 08.11.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|07.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000BLB3S38
|BLB3S3
|101,27 €
|99,83 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
