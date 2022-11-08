Erweiterte Funktionen



Anleihe 31/2015 auf Stufenzin. - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 08.11.2022 - DE000BLB3S38




08.11.22 01:00
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000BLB3S38 BAY.LDSBK.IS.15/22 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 08.11.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000BLB3S38 BAY.LDSBK.IS.15/22 BOND has its last trading date on 08.11.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 07.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000BLB3S38 BLB3S3 101,27 € 99,83 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 99,90 € 0,00%  07.11.22
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  07.11.22
Bitte warten...