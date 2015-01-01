Erweiterte Funktionen
Minimax-Floater 1/2015 auf EU. - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 08.08.2022 - DE000BLB2728
07.08.22 22:02
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000BLB2728 BAY.LDSBK.IS.VAR 15/22 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 08.08.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000BLB2728 BAY.LDSBK.IS.VAR 15/22 BOND has its last trading date on 08.08.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,97 €
|99,97 €
|- €
|0,00%
|05.08./17:55
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000BLB2728
|BLB272
|100,74 €
|99,88 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.