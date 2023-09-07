Erweiterte Funktionen



LB.HESS.-THR. IHS 18/23 - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 07.09.2023 - DE000HLB4U14




06.09.23 23:48
Das Instrument DE000HLB4U14 LB.HESS.-THR. IHS 18/23 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 07.09.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000HLB4U14 LB.HESS.-THR. IHS 18/23 BOND has its last trading date on 07.09.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,96 € 99,95 € 0,01 € +0,01% 06.09./12:19
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HLB4U14 HLB4U1 99,96 € 97,90 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 99,96 € +0,01%  06.09.23
