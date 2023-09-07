Erweiterte Funktionen
LB.HESS.-THR. IHS 18/23 - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 07.09.2023 - DE000HLB4U14
06.09.23 23:48
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HLB4U14 LB.HESS.-THR. IHS 18/23 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 07.09.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000HLB4U14 LB.HESS.-THR. IHS 18/23 BOND has its last trading date on 07.09.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,96 €
|99,95 €
|0,01 €
|+0,01%
|06.09./12:19
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB4U14
|HLB4U1
|99,96 €
|97,90 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|99,96 €
|+0,01%
|06.09.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.