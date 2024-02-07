Erweiterte Funktionen
Anleihe 2019 - 2029 auf Stuf. - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 07.02.2024 - DE000BLB6Y94
07.02.24 00:58
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000BLB6Y94 BAY.LDSBK.IS.19/29 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 07.02.2024: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000BLB6Y94 BAY.LDSBK.IS.19/29 BOND has its last trading date on 07.02.2024: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|89,19 €
|89,37 €
|-0,18 €
|-0,20%
|06.02./17:12
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000BLB6Y94
|BLB6Y9
|90,26 €
|84,90 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.